How South Africa made history to reach maiden Women's T20 World Cup final

Cape Town [South Africa], February 24 (ANI): South Africa triumphed in a dramatic final over to break England's hearts in the second semi-final at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. With a win over England, the Proteas are through to the finals for the first time in their history and will take on Australia in Sunday's final.

A thrilling match saw South Africa deliver when it mattered to beat in-form England and march into Sunday's home World Cup final against Australia.

Praising Proteas bowlers South Africa captain Sune Luus said that they have the best bowling attack in the world.

"England played well it was a great match. I think we were out of it, in it again, out of it again and it just went in waves but I think we do have the best bowling attack in the world and I guess it was against the best batting attack against the world, I just don't know what to say," Sune Luus said in a post-match presentation.

"The Newlands faithfuls turned up today, thank you guys for all your support. You guys are very special to us and it's such an honour to play in front of friends and family and you guys have all become friends and family. Thank you and see you on Sunday," she added.

Talking about the batters South Africa captain said, "We kept saying to them (openers) to be brave and back themselves, they made us extremely proud and that gave us the platform for Marizanne and everyone coming in. She (Khaka) is a phenomenal bowler, one of the best in the world and I just think she just showed her class once again. It's massive, every game we play we keep making history and keep inspiring the nation. I hope this is really a turning point for not just women's cricket in South Africa, but sport in general in South Africa, so I hope with one game to go we can keep doing that."

After losing the semi-final match against Proteas, England skipper Heather Knight said that they are "gutted" and praised the South Africa team for making it to the finals.

"Gutted, it was a brilliant game of cricket. We fought really hard at the end to try and take as close as we did. I guess South Africa with their bowling plans were really good, they had clear and simple plans and bowled straight. This game is one of the finest groups I have ever come up against," Heather Knight said in a post-match presentation.



"I tried to take it all in (the support from the crowd), took a moment to listen to the noise when I'm batting in the middle. Great to have so much support for the game. I'm sure the people that were there yesterday and today were thoroughly entertained and got their value for their money. I will be watching (the final), gutted not to be there but credit to Sune and team for making it to the finals," she further added.

Coming to the match, England showed they were more than up for the fight as Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley's fifty partnership arrived after only 28 balls, Dunkley heaving Nonkululeko Mlaba for three fours in a row to bring up the half-century.

She was first to fall for South Africa as Shabnim Ismail forced Wyatt into a splice which Brits held onto as Dunkley departed for 28 from 16.

While Brits's first catch was steady, her second was incredible as she dived and reached the ball just in time to send Alice Capsey back to the hutch for a duck and leave England teetering at 55 for two at the end of the powerplay.

Despite having Nat Sciver-Brunt alongside her, Wyatt led the charge as her partner struggled to find the gaps, a fact that became all the more worrying when Wyatt became Brits's third catch of the innings as she went for 34.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was living dangerously, successfully overturning an LBW decision before being dropped by Tryon on 17, but the close shave seemed to fuel her as shfound her rhythm scooping Ismail for back-to-back fours.

Just as soon as she found her form, she was gone, Brits taking another catch as Natalie Sciver-Brunt departed for 40 with England needing 34 from 24 balls.

Amy Jones lasted only three balls, Ecclestone two and Katherine Sciver-Brunt only one as Ayabonga Khaka took three wickets in her final over.

With 13 needed off the last over, Ismail equalled Anya Shrubsole for most wickets in a T20 World Cup with the wicket of Knight, but the real prize came three balls later as South Africa sealed their place in the final on Sunday where they will meet holders Australia. (ANI)

