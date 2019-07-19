Huge honour to be amidst cricket giants: Cathryn Fitzpatrick after ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Thursday said it was a huge honour to gain recognition alongside legends of cricket.

ICC inducted Fitzpatrick along with former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald into the ICC Hall of Fame yesterday.

Former ICC Cricket Hall of Famers and members of the media selected the three former players.

"To gain recognition alongside many of the games' giants is a huge honour. I look at the list of past inductees and what stands out most is not only their outstanding talent but that they were game-changers. They took the game on and changed the way it was played. Looking back, I can think of many highlights, which include winning the World Cup in 1997 and 2005, but it is a tour of England in 1998 where the Women's Ashes was conceived that stands out," Fitzpatrick said.

"Playing five ODI's followed by three Test Matches on a tour lasting six weeks was a time that I felt I was just a cricketer and didn't have to combine work alongside playing. I have had many people over the journey who have guided me as coaches, team-mates, administrators and friends and I would like to thank them all," she added.

The eighth woman to win the award, Fitzpatrick remained the fastest bowler in women's cricket for a period of 16 years. She ended her career with 180 wickets from 109 matches. She guided Australia win two ICC Women's Cricket World Cups - in 1997 and 2005. Fitzpatrick finished with 60 wickets in 13 Tests.

Fitzpatrick played 13 Tests for Australia, taking 60 wickets at 19.11 apiece, and featured in 109 ODIs, taking 180 wickets at 16.79 apiece. Her 180 ODI wickets was a world record from her retirement in 2003 until May 2017. She took 33 wickets in 25 ICC Women's World Cup matches.

She coached Australia women's team from May 2012 to May 2015 and helped the team win a World Cup and two ICC Women's T20 titles. She had spent a women's record - 2113 days as the number one ranked ODI bowler from 2000 to 2007. She reached 898 points in the women's ODI rankings in February 2004, which is the highest bowling points tally for any woman. (ANI)

