Humbled to receive 'Player of the Tournament' award at U19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Days after receiving the 'Player of the Tournament' award at the U19 Cricket World Cup, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday said that he is humbled to get the prize.

He also expressed hope of this being just the start of a wonderful career. India had lost the finals of the U19 World Cup against Bangladesh by three wickets.

The match saw some high-voltage action and players from both sides were also involved in a scuffle after the match concluded.

Jaiswal posted a photo on Instagram and said: "As I've now had the time to look back upon all the hard work, perseverance and discipline that went into achieving a much-awaited dream paid off when I walked onto the ground to represent my country for the all prestigious ICC World Cup final".

"It was a great journey throughout the tournament even though we didn't get the result we wanted. Humbled to receive the 'Player of the Tournament' and make my contribution towards getting to the finale. #UpwardsandOnwards from here".



Jaiswal ended the tournament with 400 runs from six matches. He also struck a century in the semi-final game against Pakistan.

The batsman will now be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. He was picked up at the auction for INR 2.4 crore.

Jaiswal had earlier revealed that he used to sell pani-puris to make his ends meet.

"Initially I stayed with my uncle at his place and started playing but due to space constraints my uncle arranged my stay at Dairy in South Mumbai near my ground on condition that I had to work for dairy in lieu of my stay there," Jaiswal had told ANI.

His father runs a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Yashasvi was keen to play cricket since childhood. So the father took him to Mumbai and his journey towards cricket at the highest level began.

"Soon, I was evicted from there as I could not work due to my busy practice schedule. Then a coach helped me for a few months by allowing me to stay at his place. But soon there were problems too. I played a good knock in a match for a club which allowed me to stay at their tent in the Azad Maidan ground itself," Jaiswal had said. (ANI)

