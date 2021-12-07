'Humbling and special one': Ajaz Patel on joining Kumble, Laker in elusive list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Tuesday said he wanted to make sure that he gives his best when the bowler was on the cusp of the 10-wicket haul.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings. The New Zealand spinner joined an elusive list as only former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Jim Laker had taken 10 wickets in an innings.

"For me, it was how cool it can be to take 10 wickets. That's an illustrious company to join Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is a special one and very humbling but for me, it was more about thinking in mind, 'I got to do anything to make sure I give myself the best chance' because I have been in situations where I didn't push that hard," said Ajaz Patel in a virtual press conference.

However, the New Zealand spinner wants to remain grounded and has set sights on playing 80 to 90 Test matches for the Kiwis.



"Yes, I've achieved something amazing, but it's a new day and there's more cricket to come. So for me, it's about staying grounded as the person that I am, down to earth and nothing's really changed, I haven't changed as a person," said Ajaz.

"And it's not going to really impact me too much because I know there's a lot more left in my career. And if you look at my career, I'm 11 games in and I hope to be one of those cricketers that's played 80 or 90 games for New Zealand by the end of my career and for me to be able to do that make sure I keep working hard and improve my game.

"I'll take the learning for these two games and start developing those areas where I need to do a little bit of work. It's an amazing achievement, many people know me as a cricketer now," he added.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. (ANI)

