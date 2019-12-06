Hyderabad T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

India last played a two-match Test series against Bangladesh which they won by 2-0. On the other hand, Windies won the only Test against Afghanistan by nine wickets.

Shreyash Iyer did not get the chance to play in the opener of the series and Rishabh Pant gets a nod ahead of him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also coming back to the limited-overs after three months.

Windies dropped Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Pooran (still suspended, which ends after this match) and Fabian Allen, who is not 100 per cent fit yet. Allen had hurt his knee during the West Indies' T20Is against Afghanistan last month.

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Windies' playing XI: Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. (ANI)

