Hyderabad T20I: Indian players sweat it out to prepare for match against WI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian players were on Thursday seen toiling at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to prepare for the match against the visitors.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

In the session, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is making a comeback in the team was seen sharpening his bowling skills.

West Indies pacers Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Jason Holder have troubled the opponents in the past with their quick and short bouncers, and as a result, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was seen practising the pull shot.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen practising his famous cover drive.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI)

