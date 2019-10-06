I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, says Jess Jonassen

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 6 (ANI): After scalping two wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has said she is relishing the game of cricket.

"I'm really enjoying my cricket at the moment," cricket.com.au quoted Jonassen as saying.

"I think I've rediscovered that love of the game, and I've got a really good balance in my life at the moment which allows me to have that," she added.

The left-handed bowler just needs three more wickets to touch the hundred wickets mark in ODI, a milestone only three Australian women have accomplished.

"It's something I never actually dreamed would ever happen," Jonassen said.

"To be so close, hopefully, I can get three wickets over the next two games so I can bring that milestone up here at home," she added.

Jonassen is the key cog in Australia's bowling wheel. The 26-year-old has scalped 32 wickets across all formats this year.

Australia will compete against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on October 7. (ANI)

