Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff
Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff

I am not done yet, says Jason Behrendorff

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): After suffering from back stress fracture during a recent match in England, Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff has said he will put his best efforts to revamp his career.
"I know in myself that I'll do whatever it takes to get back. I'm not exactly sure what that is at this stage. But once I do, I'll put all my eggs in that basket and make sure I'm doing everything I can to get right," cricket.com.au quoted Behrendorff as saying.
"When I hurt it over in England, that thought certainly crossed my mind," he said.
"Do I actually want to do this? Do I want to keep going? Is it worth it, all the pain you go through your body or through rehab? And the thing I kept coming back to was: I'm not done yet," he added.
The left-handed bowler has a degree in sports science. However, he wants to continue playing cricket. He has featured in 11 ODIs and 7T20Is for Australia. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:11 IST

Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's second ton in first Test match

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Vizag Test: Rohit, Pujara put India on top on day four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Chesteshwar Pujara's knock of 127 and 81 respectively in the second innings put India on top on day four of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:50 IST

JioTV to broadcast NBA games live

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): NBA India Games 2019 will be broadcast live on JioTv mobile application.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:25 IST

Hardik Pandya undergoes lower-back surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Hardik Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:17 IST

Rohit Sharma second Indian opener to score centuries in both...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:46 IST

Really happy after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Avinash Sable

Doha [Qatar], Oct 5 (ANI): India's Avinash Sable, who qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men's 3000m steeplechase event, is ecstatic on achieving the feat, for which he worked "really hard."

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:39 IST

Stokes reveals Rohit and Virat's abusive connection!

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After Rohit Sharma had a momentary abusive outburst over Cheteshwar Pujara during the ongoing test match between India and South Africa, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday came out with a witty tweet drawing comparisons between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sha

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:22 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Sidhu's 25-year-old record of most sixes in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match for India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:52 IST

KKR appoints David Hussey as Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills as bowling coach

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday appointed former Australia cricketer David Hussey as their Chief Mentor and former New Zealander pacer Kyle Mills as their bowling coach for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:54 IST

First Women's ODI: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 157 runs

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): Australia Women thrashed Sri Lanka by 157 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:27 IST

Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery in London on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:19 IST

Vizag Test: Ashwin picks up seven wickets to end South Africa's...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets to end South Africa's first innings at 431 runs on day four of the first Test match here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl