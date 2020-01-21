I am not under pressure, says Haris Rauf

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 21 (ANI): Ahead of his debut in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said that he is really excited and not under any pressure.

"I am not under pressure. I know people are excited about me and expecting a lot. To be honest, it is an honor for me that people are talking about me and I think it will give me confidence," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Rauf as saying.



The 26-year-old said that he feels proud of making a debut in the home series and is aiming to become the best bowler of the series.

"It's a home series and I feel proud that I will make my debut at home. Insha'Allah we will try to win the series, my target is to be the best bowler of the series," he said.

Rauf said that he will try to replicate what he has done in Big Bash League.

"I will give my 100% and I will try to perform for my country as I have done in the BBL," he added.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

