Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson
Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson

I am unsure: Mike Hesson on team India coach appointment

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later today.
"I am unsure. They are making a decision this afternoon. You guys will hear about the decision the same time I will," Hesson told reporters after giving an interview for the position of Team India's head coach.
Hesson has earlier been the coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He has also coached franchise teams like Kings XI Punjab and Otago Volts.
He managed to take New Zealand to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2015.
Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, are expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today.
The interview of all the shortlisted candidates will be taking place here for the appointment of the coach and the announcement is likely at 7 in the evening.
On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.
Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post -- former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.
Other than Hesson, two foreign shortlisted candidates are-- Tom Moody and Phil Simmons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:12 IST

Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:16 IST

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona's La Liga opening match

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's opening match of La Liga against Athletic Bilbao, team coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Three-member CAC to announce new coach of team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI) : Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, is expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST

CAC interviews candidates shortlisted for team India's head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee is today conducting interviews of candidates shortlisted for the position of Indian cricket team's head coach, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:43 IST

Equal pay talks break down between USWNT and US Soccer Federation

Atlanta [USA], August 16 (ANI): The mediation talks between US Soccer Federation and the USA's women's soccer team (USWNT) have broken down over the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the players last year, as per the women's team spokesperson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Winning trophies important for mentality: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that winning trophies is important for the "mentality" of the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:05 IST

St Lucia Zouks to replace St Lucia Stars in upcoming CPL

Castries [Saint Lucia], Aug 16 (ANI): St Lucia Zouks will replace St Lucia Stars in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League following the recent ousting of St Lucia Stars from the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:04 IST

Second Ashes Test: Australia end day 2 at 30/1 after bundling out England

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia ended day 2 of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 30/1 after bundling out England for 258 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:39 IST

Former batsman VB Chandrasekhar dies of heart attack at 57,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday offered condolences on the demise of former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar, who died at the age of 57 in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:17 IST

UEFA reveals nominees for 'Player of the Year Awards' 2018-19

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 15 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for the 2018-19 UEFA men and women 'Player of the Year Awards'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Liam Dawson signs new three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): County Club Hampshire Cricket on Thursday announced a new three-year deal with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Read More
iocl