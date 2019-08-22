Former West Indies player Viv Richards (left) and India captain Virat Kohli (right) (Photo/ BCCI)
Former West Indies player Viv Richards (left) and India captain Virat Kohli (right) (Photo/ BCCI)

I believed I am the man: Viv Richards tells Kohli about his mindset while batting

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "I believed I am the man," answered former West Indies legend Viv Richards when India skipper Virat Kohli asked about his mindset while opting to bat without a helmet.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their website in which Kohli turned anchor for the 67-year-old.


"Whenever I have seen videos of you walking out, you're in a hat, no helmets back then. Even when there were after a point you chose not to because it was something that made you feel like you have the belief and you are chewing gum. I know the pitches were not as prepared or as covered back then. What was it like? What went through your head walking out knowing that you don't have that sort of protection, there is no restriction on bouncers and then you go out and dominate like that. What did you feel from the time you left the changing room till you got to the pitch. What was the mindset?" Kohli asked.
"I believed I am the man. It may sound arrogant but I always felt that I was involved in a game that I knew. I would back myself every time. But the helmet I tried, I am not going to lie and tell you. But, it felt a little uncomfortable. So I felt my cap, my maroon cap which was given to me. I felt so proud with that. My mindset was that if I am good enough to be here, if I get hurt it's god's will," Richards replied.
Kohli answered his own question and said that he would prefer getting a blow early on so that he gets to know the feeling.
"I always feel like it's better to get hit early on and get to know the feeling rather than always feeling like you might get hit. So, I prefer actually getting hit early on and really hard so it motivates me even further not allow that to happen again, just that pain to go through your body and be like - okay enough, it's not happening again," Kohli said.
The Indian cricket team is currently in West Indies and have already trounced West Indies in T20I and ODI series.
India will compete against West Indies for the first Test match on August 22. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:30 IST

Ramos to not chair US Open matches involving Williams sisters

Atlanta [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Carlos Ramos will not be serving as chair umpire in the upcoming US Open 2019 matches involving Serena Williams or Venus Williams.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:24 IST

Cricket West Indies reveals Test jersey numbers of players

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to lock horns in the two-match Test series, jersey numbers of several Windies' cricketers have been revealed. Skipper Jason Holder will be sporting number 8.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:00 IST

Miguel Cummins replaces Keemo Paul for first Test against India

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Cricket West Indies' interim selection committee on Wednesday (local time) announced Miguel Cummins as the replacement for injured Keemo Paul for the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:26 IST

Jofra Archer imitates Steven Smith's style of leaving the ball

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match in the ongoing Ashes, England's pacer Jofra Archer was seen imitating Australia's Steven Smith's style of leaving the ball outside the off-stump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:36 IST

Getting selected for series against India means a lot, says...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who is expected to make his Test debut against India, on Wednesday (local time) said that getting selected into the squad means a lot to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:22 IST

Rohit should be included into the playing XI against Windies,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed faith in batsman Rohit Sharma, asking the Indian team management to include him into the final playing XI.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:21 IST

If we collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India:...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), member of Windies pre-series camp Ramnaresh Sarwan said the team would need to play collectively as a unit in order to beat India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:16 IST

West Indies Team upbeat for the challenge: Jason Holder on Test...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Exuding confidence of giving a tough fight to India during the two-match Test series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that all the members in the team are upbeat for the challenge of facing the number one ranked Test team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:06 IST

WTC is going to take standard of cricket higher, says Virat Kohli

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), skipper Virat Kohli said he believes that WTC will take the standard of cricket higher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:58 IST

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:52 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

Read More
iocl