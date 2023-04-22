I don't know how it happened: KL Rahul reacts to LSG's shocking defeat against GT in IPL 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul couldn't identify what went wrong for his team after failing to chase a low total of 135 against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday.

Rahul played a captain's knock of 68(61) but it wasn't enough to take LSG across the finish line. At the end of 15 overs, LSG had full control over the match as they had 106/2 runs on the board with 30 runs to chase in 30 balls. But after that, everything started to fall apart for LSG.

"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers."



"They bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though," LSG skipper KL Rahul said after the match.

LSG bowlers produced some sensational spells to keep GT batters silent. Krunal Pandya 2/16 and Marcus Stoinis 2/20 picked up wickets at the crucial time to unsettle GRT batters and kept them away from crossing the average run mark.

"I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin," he added. (ANI)

