"I don't mind getting things wrong if...," SRH skipper Aiden Markram after victory against DC

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Under the leadership of Aiden Markram Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to change the momentum of the game against the run of play against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Even though Delhi Capitals had a decent start to their chase as they managed to score 105 runs in the first 10 overs with the loss of a single wicket of David Warner.

However, things started to change in the middle overs as they lost five wickets in the next seven overs and they could only manage to score 44 runs in the process. Spinners played a crucial role in keeping DC's run rate in check. In the end, DC lost too many wickets and the run-to-ball ratio was too much to cover for their batters.



"Great team effort, good to see the guys show good skills and character. I don't mind getting things wrong if the approach is right. It helps to see such performances, the guys will see that results are there to be had. Credit to the way the team has responded," SRH skipper Aiden Markram said after the match.

"Klassy has been in great form, and Abhishek did the hard work early on. Klassy backs himself to play that way, good to see it pay off. We needed wickets to get back in the game, the two were doing well and it needed a special catch from Mayank. Fortunately, the ball was stopping a bit and the bowlers showed great character to execute their spoils. This win will give great confidence, now we travel back home and try to build on this," Markram continued.

SRH won the toss and decided to bat first, they managed to put up a competitive score of 197/6 on the board. While chasing a target of 198, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh's partnership of 112 for the second wicket had provided a solid platform to DC, however, after their dismissal, DC lost the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.



DC lost their first wicket in the second ball without scoring a single run. Bhuvenshwar dismissed David Warner on a duck. Losing the early wicket of the skipper, Salt and Marsh took the responsibility and reached 50 runs mark in 5.1 overs with their 2nd wicket partnership.

The pair chose young bowler Umran Malik to accelerate the run rate, in the 7th over they collected 22 runs.

Salt brought his maiden fifty IPL off 29 balls by hitting Markande to a boundary. Taking their side closer to the win, Salt and Marsh brought 100 runs partnership in 9.2 balls. In the 11th over Marsh clinched his fifty off 28 balls by taking one run on Natarajan's bowl.

With the wicket of Salt in the 12th over, SRH got hope to get back in the game. Salt was dismissed by Markande at 59 off 35 balls. After Salt's dismissal, DC lost their path and gave two wickets in quick succession. Manish Pandey was dismissed cheaply by Abhishek Sharma at one run and in the 14th over SRH got a big blow of Marsh who was batting at 63 off 39 balls.

The DC debutant Priyam Garg did not make the mark as cleared up by Markande at 12 off 9 balls.

Looking good at the beginning of the innings, DC batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the 17th over, DC lost their sixth wicket as Natarajan dismissed Sarfaraz Khan at 9 off 10 balls.

With tight line and length, SRH bowlers restricted DC to 188/6 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to take the momentum in the next match as they prepare to square off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (ANI)

