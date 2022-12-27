I don't think it should be travelling head height: Nortje after being hit by spidercam while fielding

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): The second Test between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne has been an eventful one so far, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje was knocked over by a fast-moving spider camera on Day 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

However, according to the ESPncricinfo, Cricket Australia's host-television broadcaster Fox Sports has apologised to Anrich Nortje. Nortje confirmed after the day's play that he was fine, despite being hit on his left shoulder and elbow. CA said that Fox Sports had admitted it was an error by the operator.

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor]," Nortje said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.



After being hit, he was able to bowl at a high pace. He was in the outfield shortly after lunch when he was knocked to the ground by a mobile camera zipping by at head height.

"I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused. I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling at head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," he further added.

Coming to the match, Warner's double hundred propelled Australia to 386/3 against South Africa putting them in command at the end of the second day of the Boxing Day test here at Melbourne.

David Warner had an anticlimactic end to his superb day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he retired hurt after having suffered a hamstring cramp during his double-hundred celebration. The southpaw fell to the hot weather conditions at MCG after piling misery on the Protea bowlers as he shattered records en route to his knock of 200* runs. (ANI)

