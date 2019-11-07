Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist
Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist

'I don't think it'll slow things down', Gilchrist on TV umpire for no-balls

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:42 IST

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist said the introduction of a TV umpire to handle no-balls will not be a major issue.
His remarks came after IPL's governing council on Tuesday said that they can very well introduce an extra umpire to handle no-balls in the next edition of the mega event.
"No, no I don't think it'll slow things down, because they can do it in an instant. I know, I work in broadcast, you can have a replay within five seconds," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gilchrist as saying.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 was affected by poor on-field umpiring calls regarding front-foot no-balls.
"It is pretty challenging for the on-field umpire to look down there, look up there, have everything else going on, said Gilchrist.
"Surely there was a replay last year that showed it was a no-ball [in the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru]," he added.
Traditionally, the IPL is known to last for 45 days. During the weekends, two matches are played in a single day with one game starting at 4 pm with the other starting at 8 pm.
A BCCI source told ANI: "We are looking to play more matches in the evenings and reduce the number of games played during the day. This may even lead to the IPL being played over a larger duration than usual." (ANI)

