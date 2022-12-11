"I don't want to do the talking, let my bat do it": Ishan Kishan after scoring double hundred

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 10 (ANI): World's youngest double centurion in ODIs, Ishan Kishan said that he wants to let his bat do the talking.

Addressing a press conference after India's massive 227-run win against Bangladesh, the left-hander mentioned that he is not worried about his place on the side and expressed that it is his job to make the opportunities count.

"I don't think about my place in the eleven. My job is to make the most of the chances provided to me. I don't want to do the talking but let my bat do the talking. And this is for all sports persons. Irrespective of the assurance in the team, I have to perform," expressed the batter.

The left-hander smashed the fastest double-hundred in ODIs, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the landmark. He joined the elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma who have scored double-hundreds in ODI cricket.

"Practising well is very important. We need to wait for our time and make the most of our limited opportunities. Coming early helps, you feel that you are in shape, you are fit and that helped me,'' said the opener while talking about his preparation ahead of the game.



The batter talked about his inning and said that he was just waiting for the bad deliveries. He also reflected on the missed opportunity to get to the 300-run mark with ample deliveries left but was happy with his score.

"I was not thinking much and just waiting for the loose balls. I was just backing myself to play my shots after I reached my 100. When I was in the 90s I was thinking about getting to the hundred but not after that. When I got out, 15 overs were still left and if you bat 45 balls of 90 you can score a hundred if you are that set on the crease. The bowlers are under the pressure. I was in the zone to get the 300 but I couldn't. I feel happy to register my name along with some of the legends, and greats of the game," said the batter.

India decimated Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh crumbled under the scoreboard pressure as the Indian bowlers made merry to send the hosts packing for 182 runs. Shardul Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief as he accounted for the dismissal of three Bangladeshi batters after Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred while Virat Kohli brought up his 44th ODI ton.

The Indian team amassed a massive score of 409/8 after Kishan and Virat dominated the Bangladesh bowlers to share a 290-run partnership for the second wicket and in the process achieved individual milestones. (ANI)

