I endeavour to represent spirit of people of Gujarat whenever on field: GT skipper Hardik Pandya

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): Extending greetings on Gujarat Day, Gujarat Titans, who are the defending Indian Premier League champions, have said that the team is committed to giving fans more cheer through continued efforts on and off the field.

Gujarat Titans started the new season with a victory at their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.

Gujarat Day is observed on May 1. A release said the day bears significance for the Gujarat Titans team as "they echo the culture and sentiment of the state and the people".

"Gujarat Titans continue to not only win hearts with great on-field performances but have also created a niche with unique fan engagement strategies. The team is committed to give more cheer to the fans through continued efforts on and off the field," the release said.

Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra said the team is proud to represent the people of Gujarat in the world's leading T20 tournament.



"The people of Gujarat have supported us with all their heart and we have always been grateful for all the love coming our way. We wish all our fans a very happy Gujarat Day as we come together to celebrate the foundation of this beautiful state," he said.

Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya said people of the state continue to shower their love and support towards the team.

"It is a great honour for me to lead the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Whenever I walk onto the field, I endeavour to represent the spirit of the people of Gujarat and give them a reason to celebrate through our performances. The people of Gujarat continue to shower their love and support towards us - which we are blessed to have. Happy Gujarat Day to all our fans and supporters," he said.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said the team strives to make the people of the state proud.

"On this great occasion, we wish everyone a very Happy Gujarat Day. Playing in front of our fans in Ahmedabad is something we deeply cherish. The people of the state have always welcomed us with open arms and showered their love upon us. We always aim to make them proud," Solanki said.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. They have won six matches, lost two and have 12 points. GT had won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. They will take on Delhi Capitals at their home ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

