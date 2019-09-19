I find it easy to bowl death overs: India pacer Deepak Chahar after victory over SA

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After India's massive victory over South Africa, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.

"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," India pacer Chahar said during a post-match press conference.

India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I at PCA Stadium in Punjab's Mohali. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chahar bowled four overs in the match and took two wickets while conceding 22 runs.

Chahar, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the confidence he gained from the league helped him.

"Whenever you do good in a match, you get confidence. And the confidence I got from IPL, it benefitted me," he said,

On being asked about T20 World Cup 2020, Chahar said, "It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match. At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition."

India skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 run to help India defeat South African team, also known as Proteas. Also, with this innings, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest T20I run-getter.

Praising Kohli by calling him "next level player", Chahar said, "I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player."

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

