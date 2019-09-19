India pacer Deepak Chahar
India pacer Deepak Chahar

I find it easy to bowl death overs: India pacer Deepak Chahar after victory over SA

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:25 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After India's massive victory over South Africa, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.
"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," India pacer Chahar said during a post-match press conference.
India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I at PCA Stadium in Punjab's Mohali. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chahar bowled four overs in the match and took two wickets while conceding 22 runs.
Chahar, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the confidence he gained from the league helped him.
"Whenever you do good in a match, you get confidence. And the confidence I got from IPL, it benefitted me," he said,
On being asked about T20 World Cup 2020, Chahar said, "It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match. At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition."
India skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 run to help India defeat South African team, also known as Proteas. Also, with this innings, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest T20I run-getter.
Praising Kohli by calling him "next level player", Chahar said, "I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player."
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:52 IST

Indian team 'formidable but not unbeatable': South African...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After India beat South Africa by seven wickets, batsman Temba Bavuma said that the Indian team is "formidable but not unbeatable".

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:16 IST

Virat Kohli becomes highest T20I run-getter

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest T20I run-getter after he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to defeat South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:50 IST

2nd T20I: India vanquish South Africa by 7 wickets

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 72 runs helped his team defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I at PCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:46 IST

Hima Das ruled out of World Championships 2019 due to back injury

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das has been ruled out of the World Championships 2019 due to a back injury, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:41 IST

FC Goa to take on Sesa FA in pre-season friendly match

Goa [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa will take on Sesa Football Academy in the first pre-season friendly match at the Banbolim Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik enters semis of World Boxing Championship

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik secured their berths in the semi-finals of the AIBA World Boxing Championship after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:51 IST

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel gives financial help of Rs 1...

Chhattisgarh [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday provided financial help of Rs 1 lakh to para-athlete Shrimant Jha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:32 IST

Kohli, Shastri felicitate BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh for his 'unparalleled services' to the Indian cricket here at the PCA stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:18 IST

Vinesh Phogat bags bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 18 (ANI): India wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze in women's 53-kg World Wrestling Championships after defeating Greece's Maria Prevolariki by 4-1 here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Mohali T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:15 IST

We are confident in our abilities, have prepared well: India...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India Under-18 football coach Floyd Pinto has said that the team is confident about their abilities and would carry on the winning momentum after their roaring success in Vanuatu last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Pant, Saini named in Delhi's 16-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India players Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini found a spot in the Delhi's 16-man squad which the senior selection committee announced on Wednesday for the first four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More
iocl