I got lucky, says Mark Wood on dismissing Kane Williamson

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:26 IST

Chester-Le-Street [UK], July 4 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 119-run victory over New Zealand, England's pacer Mark Wood said that he got really lucky to dismiss Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.
Williamson was playing steadily during the chase of 307 runs against England. Ross Taylor punched a delivery from Wood down the ground, but Wood stuck his hand out and he got the slightest of deflection onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Williamson who was backing up in trying to steal a run, was found short of his ground and was eventually sent back to the pavilion.
"I got lucky. He backed-up because he was looking for the run. It was nothing to do with my bowling. And it's not as if I deliberately palmed it back on the stumps. I was trying to actually stop it and got a little bit fortunate. I am pleased that in such a big game I managed to be so lucky," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Wood as saying.
"He doesn't know how unlucky he is because I've got the smallest hands for a bloke you've ever seen. I managed to just get a fingertip to it. The umpire wasn't sure if I'd tipped it, and I was like 'I swear to God I did.' I knew it had flicked the end of my finger," he added.
During the match between England and New Zealand, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. England posted a score of 306 runs on the board. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow once again provided a solid opening partnership to the team. Roy was dismissed for 60 but Bairstow went on to score a century.
This was Bairstow's second consecutive century as he earlier scored a century against India on Sunday as well.
New Zealand were not able to chase the target as they fell 119-run short. No Kiwi batsmen were able to stay at the crease for a long time and England kept chipping away at the wickets. As a result of this, England qualified for the semi-finals.
England have qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the World Cup since 1992.
Wood heaped praise on Williamson, saying that the Kiwi is one of the best batsmen he has bowled at. The pacer said that the team has momentum in its corner, which will be beneficial for the side in the semi-final.
"He is one of the best players I've ever bowled at. So to get him out any way you can is pretty important. It saved me bowling at him any more so I was pretty pleased," Wood said.
"We've got some great momentum. We've had our backs up against the wall so to play with the values we have talked about in the past has shown a lot of courage from the team. Now we are going on to another huge game, but one we'll be pretty confident in," he added.
England now waits for other results to find out who they will face in the semi-final. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

