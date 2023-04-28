"I have been putting in the effort," says Yashasvi Jaiswal after scoring 77 runs against CSK

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock of 77(43) played a crucial part in the victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Yashavi's hard work before the IPL has helped in his progress as a batter. He also has been speaking with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to get insights into his technique.

"It is not about just this season, I have been putting in the effort with the team management and I keep speaking to senior players like Dhoni sir and Virat bhai. I enjoy pressure and want to be there when there is pressure. I was only thinking of keeping my strike rate high and I knew we need 200 to defend on this surface," Yashasvi Jaiswal said after the match.

Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Match and he shed some light on his approach towards the game.

"I was trying to hit the ball but I was aware which side the wind was blowing, but I was also clear in the mind that I have to go and play good cricketing shots," Jaiswal added.

Rajasthan managed to set up a target of 203 for CSK to chase. In the chase of 203 runs, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a cautious start. They could score only 13 runs in their first three overs, with Gaikwad relieving some pressure in the next over by smashing Jason Holder by a four and six.

RR bowlers continued to build pressure on CSK batters. Conway gave in to it, handing over a catch to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off on a delivery by Adam Zampa. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was left at 42/1, with Gaikwad (34*) unbeaten.



Zampa got his second wicket. He dismissed Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. Devdutt came running from long-on to take a good catch. CSK was 69/2 in 9.2 overs.

CSK was at 71/2 in 10 overs, with Shivam Dube (1*) and Ajinkya Rahane (15*) unbeaten. They needed 132 in the final 10 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin got Rahane for 15 off 13 balls. CSK was 73/3 in 10.2 overs, with Jos Buttler's knock ending Rahane's stay at the crease. Next to go was Rayadu. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck after he attempted to slog sweep but gave a catch to Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket. CSK was 73/4 in 10.4 overs and Ashwin got two quick wickets.

Following that, left-hander all-rounder Mooen Ali and Shivam started to build a partnership. With a six from Dube, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs. Ashwin leaked runs in the 14th over, giving away 15 including two sixes by Shivam. CSK needed 90 in the final six overs.

In the final four overs, CSK needed 74 runs, with Sandeep Sharma giving only four runs in the 16th over.

However, Holder gave away 16 runs in the 17th over, including two fours and six by Shivam. CSK needed 58 runs in the final three overs.

Shivam Dube brought up his fifty in 29 balls, with two fours and four sixes. CSK needed 37 runs in the final over.

CSK ended their innings at 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Jadeja (23*) unbeaten. (ANI)

