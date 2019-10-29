Australia cricketer Peter Siddle
Australia cricketer Peter Siddle

I have still got hunger to pull on that Baggy Green: Peter Siddle

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:48 IST

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who was out of action following a hip injury, is upbeat and wants to don the white jersey for the Kangaroos again.
Siddle was brilliant in the Ashes 2019 but took a break after the showpiece event to recover from the injury.
"I know my opportunities are smaller than they were in the past, but while I still love playing the game I'm still striving to be my best and try and play at the highest level and that is for Australia. I still want to continue that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Siddle as saying.
"If I do, I'll be a happy man. And if I don't, I'll still be a very happy man. I've played a lot of Test cricket now, I've had a great career. If I don't play again then so be it. But I've still got the hunger to pull on that Baggy Green to be a part of it," Siddle added.
Australia A on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-day tour match against Pakistan. The Kangaroos' three-day tour match will be a first-class day-night fixture.
In the squad, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have been entrusted with the vice-captain duties.
Seam bowling duties will be fulfilled by Michael Nesser, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Sean Abbott.
"When you've been around 11 years and you're about to turn 35, I don't think you need to be picking me in any A side," said Siddle.
"I think they know there. I think it gives them an opportunity to give blokes a bit of international experience," he added.
Australia is slated to play two Tests against Pakistan beginning at Brisbane on November 21 and it will be followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide on November 29. (ANI)

