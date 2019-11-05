'I just needed a fresh challenge', Malan on his departure from Middlesex

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After signing a four year deal with Yorkshire that ended his long association with Middlesex, England batsman Dawid Malan has revealed that he wasn't enjoying cricket and needed a 'fresh challenge'.

"I've been captain of Middlesex for two years, and I've been banging my head against a wall for a wee while. I didn't really enjoy the cricket as much as I'd have liked to," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malan as saying.

"I just needed a fresh challenge," he added.

"When I spoke to them, Yorkshire seemed like a team that really want to win trophies, and that's the ambition. I don't want to finish my career just plodding along in county cricket. I want to be somewhere that really wants to challenge to win stuff." Malan said

Malan, who top-scored for England in a 21-run loss to New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, last played a Test match in August 2018 against India. (ANI)

