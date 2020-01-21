I let the team and myself down: Kagiso Rabada

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 21 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been suspended for the final Test against England, said he let the team and himself down.

"It's something that I didn't expect. Whether it was the right thing to ban me, or the wrong thing, the reality is that I am banned. Obviously it hurts, but it gives me a chance to work on my game and to have a bit of a rest," Sport24.co.za quoted Rabada as saying.

"It can't keep happening, because I'm letting the team down and I'm letting myself down. It just can't keep happening and that's why it hurts so much," he added.

Rabada on Friday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as a result, he would be missing the upcoming fourth Test match against England. He was also fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

During the first day of the third Test match, Rabada dismissed Joe Root, and he celebrated in a very vocal manner. He was also seen getting too close to the batsman.

Rabada violated Article 2.5 of the ICC's code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

England are currently leading the four-match Test series 2-1 and South Africa will be aiming to draw the series by winning the final Test.

Rabada feels that they can level the series.

"We can go there and level the series if a few things go our way ... it's highly, highly possible," he said.

The fourth Test between South Africa and England will begin on January 24. (ANI)

