I love bowling and watching stumps flying is best feeling: Jasprit Bumrah

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared his fast bowling journey through a video message on Saturday. The video was posted on the Twitter handle of the apex body of the cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC).


"I love bowling and could bowl, bowl, and bowl. When you see the stumps flying, that's the best feeling," ICC posted a video on Twitter in which Bumrah can be heard saying.
"Since I used to play in the back yard, yorker is the only delivery I used to bowl quite a lot as bowlers used to get a lot of wickets on the yorkers so I thought that is the only way to get wickets," he added.
The 25-year-old speed prodigy is a key player for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Ranked at number one in the ICC bowlers rankings.
"The most challenging bowler is Bumrah, who bowls good yorkers at a good pace," West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell said.
Bumrah with his ability of bowling toe-breaking yorkers made himself famous worldwide. He is also known for his good speed and tight length. He had taken 5 wickets so far in the four matches of the tournament.
"Bumrah is very deceptive with swing, yorker and good pace. He got the x-factor as well. I think he is unique from all fast bowlers," Windies opener Chris Gayle said.
Bumrah stated that you have to believe in your abilities if you believe in yourself, nobody else gonna believe in you.
"If you don't believe, nobody else would believe so we have a lot of belief in our team and in our abilities," Bumrah said.
Talking about his childhood and family he said that his mother has done a lot of hard work as his father died early. He added that you do not need to go anywhere to find the inspiration, it is in your home itself.
"My mother has done a lot, she was a school principal and just retired. She has done a lot of hard work for us. You do not need to go anywhere to find inspiration, it is just at your home," Bumrah said.
"I lost my father when I was a kid, so we were close unit my sister and mother, obviously I'm very close to them. Whenever things go well, did not go well, we keep the atmosphere at home that everything is similar," he added.
Indian team in the ongoing World Cup have not lost any match and will face Afghanistan at 3 PM later in the day.
"Our aim is to do well as a unit and which we are doing right now. Obviously, our nation is known for great batsmen. If you want to win, you have to do well as a fast bowling unit," Bumrah said. (ANI)

