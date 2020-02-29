I may have missed the boat: Hazlewood feels it's unlikely he will be in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood feels that he is likely to be overlooked for the T20 World Cup squad as the team is 'settled now' and winning 'pretty much every game'.

"The team is settled now, and I may have missed the boat. When the team's winning every series and pretty much every game, and particularly the bowlers are doing such a great job, it's going to be tough," Cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"It'll probably take an injury or two to get an opportunity. That's the realistic way of looking at it," he added.

As the bowler is expected to be absent from the T20 tour of New Zealand in late March, it will free him up to play in the final of the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

"A Shield final will be great to play in. (Winning in 2014) is certainly a highlight. It gives you bragging rights on the team bus over the next 12 months," Hazlewood added.

Hazlewood, who will represent Chennai Super Kings in the league, said he will miss the first one or two games of IPL.

India Premier League (IPL) 2020 will commence from March 29 and in the first match of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians.

"I'd miss the first one or two games (of the IPL), definitely the first one (on March 29). There's no issues there, Chennai have got plenty of overseas players there to cover," he said. (ANI)

