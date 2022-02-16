I miss Hetmyer when he is not around, says Pollard

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard has said star batter Shimron Hetmyer will make a comeback in the squad soon.

Hetmyer last played for West Indies in November 2021 and Pollard is ready to welcome the batter with open arms.

"I think the coaches have spoken on their assessment of Shimron. I miss Shimron when he is not around. He is a young player and a superstar in his own right. He will get it right and get back to the West Indies squad pretty soon," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pollard as saying.



"I will be looking forward to having him. We know what he can do as an individual and he has a bright future. You can never write off a guy who is 25. My love for Shimron is paramount, and he knows that, and we all know that.

"It is a matter of time for him to do all that is necessary to get back to the team. We will welcome him with open arms," he added.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the ODI series, India had thrashed West Indies 3-0 last week.

Speaking about the Eden Gardens wicket, Pollard said, "I think it is a very good cricketing wicket, obviously there is something for bowlers. In the night the atmosphere is chilled and with dew around ball should be able to slide onto the bat." (ANI)

