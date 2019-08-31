Indian cricketer Murali Vijay
Indian cricketer Murali Vijay

I play cricket for sheer passion: Murali Vijay

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:34 IST

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian player Murali Vijay said that he only plays cricket for the sheer passion and wants to contribute to any team he plays for.
"I play cricket just for pride and sheer passion for it. I do not look forward to play for India or world level. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. So, any cricket is good for me and I am looking forward to contributing for the teams I play for," Vijay told reporters on Saturday.
"This is what I have done over a period of 15 years. So, obviously, nothing changes in that aspect of it. But obviously, opportunities create more experience and I am looking forward to one," he added.
Apart from the Indian cricket team, Vijay plays for Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings.
However, the 35-year-old is not a regular member for the Indian cricket team and played for India in December last year against Australia in the longest format.
Vijay expressed his desire of playing for India but added that he can contribute to the sport in other ways as well like getting the youngsters in the right mindset.
"Of course, I am saying that I do not put any limitation on my dream. I have given four come back (to Indian cricket team) and there is no pressure. I know how to do that and I want to contribute in whichever team I play for. I want to make the team win and also get the youngsters in the right mindset. So, these are the contribution I can give to cricket," Vijay said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:11 IST

