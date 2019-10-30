I see myself as a three-dimensional cricketer, says Lewis Gregory

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between England and New Zealand, the Three Lions' uncapped all-rounder Lewis Gregory has said he is a 'three-dimensional cricketer' and hopes to play in all formats.

"I see myself as a three-dimensional cricketer across all three formats. You try to adapt to each format as best as possible," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Gregory as saying.

The all-rounder who plays for Somerset in the county championship took 51 wickets this season.

In England's second 20-over warm-up game against the Kiwis XI on Tuesday, Gregory smashed 29 runs from 11 balls to help his team register a total of 188 for the loss of five wickets.

"It's something over the past couple of years I've done reasonably well, and hopefully if the opportunity comes in the next five games, we'll be able to do a similar thing," said Gregory.

England have picked four more uncapped players in the T20I squad, and ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, Gregory said it is a great opportunity for the players to showcase their skills.

"It's a great opportunity out there for any of the guys to put your hands up and go, 'look at me, look at what I can do'. There's no doubt that if guys get an opportunity, they'll be pushing to stake a claim for that T20 World Cup," said Gregory

England's 15-man T20I squad includes Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings (vice-captain), Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, and James Vince.

England will play the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 1. (ANI)

