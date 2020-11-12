I thank every player for making IPL 2020 possible, says Ganguly

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday thanked all the players of every franchise to make Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 possible.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns against each other. The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals to win their fifth IPL title.

"Along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes Indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS," Ganguly tweeted.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led side won its fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.



Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the playoffs.

While, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals finished in the bottom half of the tournament. (ANI)

