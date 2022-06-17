'I think as a batsman while bowling', reveals SL's Karunarate

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], June 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, who scalped three wickets in the second ODI against Australia, revealed that he thinks like a batter while he is bowing.

Three-wicket haul by Karunaratne, which was followed by two wickets each by Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dunith Wellalage, helped Sri Lanka to restrict Australia at 189 and register a victory by 26 runs, in the second ODI, here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"I was waiting for this moment for a long time. I knew I could do more for the team and my 100 per cent has come today. Malinga and our head coach are fast bowlers, and they were giving input. I think as a batsman while bowling," said Karunaratne in a post-match presentation.



"I look to bluff sometimes and it is nice when it comes off. My celebration is for the universe. My Test debut was in Australia and I got injured. I came back after two and a half years and that is why my celebration is for the universe," he added.

Put to bat first, Sri Lanka had a mediocre outing and could manage only 220 runs at a loss of nine wickets, after their innings got cut short by 2.2 overs due to rain. Pat Cummins was the pick among the bowlers from Australia as he scalped four wickets, while Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each.

In the second innings, the target got revised to 216 in 43 overs. Australia were never able to get par at Sri Lanka's score and got bundled out at 189. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were the only batters who could manage a 30 and 30 plus score.

The five-match ODI series now stands at 1-1. Both the teams will be squaring off for the third ODI on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (ANI)

