Australia Test captain Tim Paine
Australia Test captain Tim Paine

I think he's doing a wonderful job as captain: Gilchrist

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:24 IST

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Despite his poor run in the Ashes 2019, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has backed Tim Paine saying he has done a 'wonderful job as captain'.
"Like every other player, he's got a hold of his spot in the team as being selected as the best available option for that player type. I think he's doing a wonderful job as captain," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gilchrist as saying.
Paine had an unforgettable tour of England although the Kangaroos retained the urn. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed a single fifty from ten innings.
"If you look at what he took on, when he took it on, he in partnership with [coach] Justin [Langer] and all the players have done a remarkable job over the past 12 months to just get a nice, stable balance back," said Gilchrist.
"I can't see any rush to push him out, as long as he's still performing, like we all had to, to stay in the team," he added.
Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in the Test series slated to begin from November 21. (ANI)

