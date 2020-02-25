I think I'll be in T20 World Cup squad, says Kane Richardson

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 25 (ANI): Australia pacer Kane Richardson believes that he would make the team's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup if he continues to give consistent performances.

"If I keep getting picked and I keep performing, I think I will be there. But, there is so much that can happen, so much can change. I do not know what goes into the selection and whether it's certain grounds that I will be suited to more at," cricket.com.au quoted Richardson as saying.

"Those two blokes on the bench (Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott) are breathing down my neck and there's Josh Hazlewood back home as well. So, there is some good competition. But I think I am giving myself a good opportunity to be there," he said.

In the second T20I against South Africa, Richardson scalped two wickets and helped Australia restrict the Proteas to under 160 runs.

Currently, the three-match T20I series between South Africa and Australia is levelled at 1-1.

The third and final T20I will be played on Wednesday at Cape Town. (ANI)

