Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain
Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain

I think we are favourites against Sri Lanka, says Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:34 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain said that the team will be the favourites in the series against Sri Lanka.
"I think we are favourites against Sri Lanka. We are in a better position than them in both batting and bowling, and if you talk about experience, then we are in a better position in that area too," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hossain as saying.
The 23-year-old played a knock of 52 runs off just 24 balls, allowing Bangladesh to register a five-wicket win in the rain-shortened tri-series final against West Indies in Dublin earlier this year.
Bangladesh recently announced a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batsman Liton Das were granted leaves for the series and Mosaddek believes that the absence of these players will help him to cement his place in the lineup.
"Since I debuted in ODIs, I have had to bowl almost in every match. Even when Riyad Mahmudullah Bhai was regular in bowling, I had to bowl five-six overs in every match. I always consider myself to be a batting all-rounder. I'm getting more chance as a bowler and I will be ahead more as an all-rounder," Mosaddek said.
"Shakib Bhai won't be with us in the Sri Lanka series. That's why more opportunities may come in the bowling department. I may have to come to bowling early. Or I may have to bowl more overs than usual. Of course, I am prepared for that opportunity if I have to bowl more overs. I have a plan regarding that. I am focusing on every bit of opportunity that I will get. I am not thinking anything besides that," he added.
The all-rounder added that he wants to establish himself as the number seven batsman in the team.
"I think I will have to bat in the Sri Lanka series at the same position where I batted throughout the World Cup and series before that because of team combination. I think I am set in that position, Mosaddek said.
"Before the World Cup, I was totally focusing on improving my strike-rate. So, when I will go on to bat, I may face the same type of situation. If the situation is bad, then I have to bat well and propel my team forward. So I am working on that," he added.
Bangladesh's 14-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shaif Uddin and Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh finished at the eighth position in the recently concluded World Cup as the side managed to win just three matches in the tournament.
The team has never won an ODI series on Sri Lankan soil, but after their performances in limited-overs format over the past two years, the side would look to put up an impressive show in the series.
Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on July 26. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:33 IST

We are pretty heartbroken, says Sikandar Raza on Zimbabwe...

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that the whole team is pretty heartbroken and shocked at the moment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Aussies were disciplined in evening session,...

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): England pacer Anya Shrubsole on Friday praised Australian batting during the evening session of Day One of the one-off Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:35 IST

Jamshedpur FC likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC are likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:34 IST

Melbourne to continue host Australian Grand Prix until 2025

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Melbourne will continue to host Australian Grand Prix until at least the end of 2025, Formula 1 announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:31 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Aussies are happy at 265/3 on day 1, says...

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Australia batter Rachael Haynes on Friday said the team is happy with the position it is in against England in the one-off Test of the Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Cricket Australia supports ICC's concussion substitutes move

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Friday supported the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to introduce concussion substitutes ahead of the men's Ashes series, beginning August 1 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:32 IST

Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year

Wellington [New Zealand], July 19 (ANI): England's all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday was nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:27 IST

Huge honour to be amidst cricket giants: Cathryn Fitzpatrick...

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Thursday said it was a huge honour to gain recognition alongside legends of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:39 IST

Allan Donald inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:12 IST

This is not how I wanted to go: Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket Suspension

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:11 IST

Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:23 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Perry strengthens Aussies to 265/3 at stumps on Day 1

Taunton [UK], July 19 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 84 put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the one-off Test against England in the Women's Ashes here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday.

Read More
iocl