I thought the match was gone when Yuvraj got out: Kaif on Natwest 2002 final

New Delhi [India], April (21): Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Monday revealed that he had thought India would lose the final when all-rounder Yuvraj Singh got out in quest of 326 runs against England in the famous Natwest series final.

Kaif made the revelation during an Instagram Live session with former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh.

"I thought the match was gone when you (Yuvraj) got out. I didn't think we will win because I had a comfort factor with you," said Kaif.

"And we were so close, I was set and you were also there. So there was a belief that if we played till last India will win. But you got out and broke my heart," he added.

In the Natwest final at Lord's in 2002, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease. The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match.

Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted well with the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

After the win, the then skipper Ganguly took off his shirt and celebrated in style at the Lord's dressing room. (ANI)