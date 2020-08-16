I tip my hat to you: Virat Kohli pens emotional note for MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday penned an emotional note for MS Dhoni after the former skipper announced retirement from the international cricket.

Kohli said that whatever Dhoni has done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all ICC trophies. Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', the wicket-keeper batsman is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field.

The Indian skipper also said that the respect that he received from Dhoni will always stay in his heart.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart," Kohli tweeted.

"But the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni," he added.



Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi called Dhoni a 'true legend' of Indian cricket.

"One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future." Afridi tweeted.

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka.

The wicket-keeper batsman will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. This edition will be played across three venues (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah). (ANI)

