I Walk Out For my Country, Not Just Team: Rohit Sharma ahead of Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma believes when he walks out on the field he not only represents his team but also his country.

Rohit, known as the Hitman, in a tweet said, "I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country."



India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests, which are part of World Test Championship, against West Indies from August 3 to September 3.

Rohit has been named in all three squads. He will assume the role of vice-captain in the limited-overs matches.

During the pre-departure press conference, Kohli dismissed speculations that there is a rift between him and Rohit, calling it "disrespectful" and sought to take the team's efforts back while they were trying to take it to the top.

"If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is," Kohli said while replying to a question on recent reports that said Rohit had unfollowed Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram indicating there were differences between the two.

"I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues," Kohli added.

Following are India's squads:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

