I want to play in all formats for Australia, says Nathan Lyon

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): After not making it to the T20 side for Sri Lanka and Pakistan series, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is hopeful of playing for the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Lyon has featured in just two T20 games for Australia. However, the right-handed bowler is the key player in Australia's Test side, having picked 363 wickets in 91 games.



The 31-year-old cricketer wants to play in all formats of the game for Australia.



"Definitely, I want to put my hand up for all games of cricket, especially for Australia," ICC quoted Lyon as saying.



"Whatever game I play cricket for, I just need to make sure I'm doing my job, and if I keep putting my hand up for selection, who knows where that may lead to?" he added.



Lyon has one wicket under his belt in his two-match T20 career. (ANI)