I was mentally prepared to open innings, says Rohit Sharma

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa on Monday said that he was mentally prepared to open the innings for India in white-ball cricket.

Rohit was brilliant in the match as he scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

"I wanted to play cricket and I am living that dream. I knew at some stage I will open and I was prepared for it mentally," Rohit told reporters.

"Whenever I wasn't playing a Test match, I was batting in nets, practising with the new ball and it's a great start for me but there is still a long way to go," he added.

On the final day of the Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.

"It was difficult to bowl when you know reverse swing is happening because you need to pitch in the right areas and Shami has mastered bowling with the old ball," said Rohit.

India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

