I watch football more than cricket, it is so pleasing to eyes: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): India flamboyant opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday revealed that he watches football more than cricket and said it is 'so pleasing to eyes'.

Rohit, La Liga brand ambassador in India, was doing a Facebook live chat with presenter Joe Morrison on the official handle of La Liga.

"I follow football, I watch football more than cricket. When I am home, I do not watch cricket that much. When you are watching football, it is so pleasing to the eyes. It is a very skilful sport that is why I love watching football," Rohit said.

When asked about which position he would choose in football to play he replied, "If I have to play football, I would probably play in the midfield. I do not want to do much running, so not an attacking midfielder. That position is very skilful as you have to create opportunities to score goals from there."

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman stated that India has a lot of football fans and they watch La Liga. The cricketer is hopeful of the same intensity in the sport after it resumes.

"We have a lot of football fans in India. People watch La Liga. We have been noticing what La Liga has been doing for Spain, they have created awareness in the country. Whenever La Liga resumes, I hope we get to see the same intensity and atmosphere as well. I am not sure whether people will be there in the stadium, but watching the sport will help," he said.

Rohit has been spending some time away from the cricket as all international cricketing activity has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, La Liga will restart its remaining season on June 8 after the Spanish government on Saturday gave approval for football to resume in the country.

The Spanish top league has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but will be back next month.

"With the endorsement of the Higher Sports Council, the green light has been given for the professional soccer league to be played again, from June 8," Goal.com quoted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as saying.

On Monday, La Liga clubs returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. That was a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain.

Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures. La Liga will become the second European football league to return in action after Bundesliga. (ANI)

