I will always work towards being the best: Alisson Becker

Liverpool [UK], July 29 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said that he will always continue to work towards being the best in his craft.

The Brazil international had signed on with Liverpool in 2018 from Roma.

Ever since, joining the club, Becker has gone top achieve great things with the club, including Premier League title this season.

"I believe that I didn't become the best goalkeeper in the world last season. Obviously, because all of my life what I did from when I was 10 years old, I always tried to work hard to achieve great things. I set my goals and I go for it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Becker as saying.

"You have to win the big things, the big championships - as the Champions League and the Premier League now. So this is something that changed coming here to Liverpool, but my mentality was always to be the best. Receiving the awards or not, I always work to be the best," he added.

The 27-year-old has already made 88 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and has managed to win four major trophies in the process, including the Champions League and Premier League.

He was also instrumental in Liverpool's run to a first Premier League title in 30 years.

Becker also won the highly-coveted Yachine Trophy in December, adding to the Golden Glove and the Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season awards he won last season.

Liverpool will now look to defend its Premier League title as the 2020-21 season is slated to begin from September 12. (ANI)

