I will come out of this faster and stronger: Prithvi Shaw after BCCI suspension

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India batsman Prithvi Shaw, who has been suspended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for doping violations, said that he will come out of this faster and stronger.
"Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.
Following his suspension, Shaw took to Twitter posting a message which read: "I thank BCCI for all the support and also my near and dear ones who have always stood by me. Cricket is my life and there is no bigger pride for me than playing for India and Mumbai and I will come out of this faster and stronger. Thank you again everyone for the support."
The cricket governing body said that it has recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the 19-year-old cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.
BCCI, in their statement, said that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug.
Although admitting that this news has really shaken him, Shaw is hoping that his incident inspires other sportspersons to stay 'extremely careful' while consuming any medicine.
"I accept my fate with all sincerety. While I am still nursing an injury which I suffered during my last tournament, this news has really shaken me. I have to take this in my stride and hope it inspires others in our sports fraternity too in India that we as athletes need to be extremely careful in taking any medicine for the smallest of medical ailments even if the medicine is available over the counter and we need to always follow the protocol," he said.
The eight-month period of ineligibility would begin retrospectively from March 16 and will end on November 15 this year. (ANI)

