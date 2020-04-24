I will never leave RCB: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that he never wants to leave the franchise and expressed his desire to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the side.

In an Instagram Live session with RCB teammate Ab de Villiers, Kohli termed his 12-year-long IPL journey as surreal. The player has a nine-year-long association with Bengaluru-based side.

"It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here nine years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown," Kohli said.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

"You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," he added.

On the other hand, de Villiers has played 126 matches for RCB and has registered 3,724 runs for the franchise. Kohli and de Villiers have formed a lethal partnership over the years and the duo are the pillars of the RCB side.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.


