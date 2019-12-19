I will play big innings in second Test, says Azhar Ali

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 18 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's batsman Azhar Ali, who is struggling with his form said that he will try to play big innings.

"I will try to play the best innings I can for the team. If that's a big inning, I haven't made runs for a while so the more the better. I will try to play a big innings here," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Ali as saying.

Ali is going through a rough patch and has only managed to score 121 runs in his last 10 innings.

34-year-old cricketer last slammed a century in 2018 against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi.

After the first Test ended as a draw, Right-handed batsman said that the team will put up a great show to overcome the visitors at home series.

"We want to make this series a memorable one by winning this Test, we will try our best to get a good result," he said.

The first Test between the sides ended up without a result due to frequent weather interruption.

On the final day, Pakistan was at 252/2 before the play was affected by bad weather.

The side was powered by Abid Ali's knock of 109 and Babar Azam's inning of 102.

Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 102 runs helping the Lankan team reach a score of 308/6.

The second Test of the series will be played at Karachi from December 19. (ANI)

