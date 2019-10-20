I will take that anytime of the year: George Linde happy over his Test debut

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): South Africa's George Linde is elated over his debut in the Test cricket as he picked up four wickets against India in the third Test match here on Sunday.

"When I got the call-up, I was very nervous but luckily I had a few days to settle. And today, few lessons were learnt at the end," Linde said in the post-match press conference.

"If you told me that I will take four wickets on my debut, I will take that any time of the year," he added.

Out of the four, the most important wicket Linde took was of Ajinkya Rahane (115) as the batsman had formed a 267-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (212). Also, it was Linde's maiden wicket in the longest format of the game.

Linde also praised Sharma, who scored his maiden Test double century.

"He played well, he just gave us one chance. It was a tough chance, it was not easy and after that, he did not give one chance. So, yeah, he did play well," Linde said.

India declared their first innings on 497/9 and later delivered brilliant performance with the ball as they clinched two wickets in the first two overs. However, Linde insisted that his team is positive and are ready for tomorrow's challenge.

"Tomorrow is another day, we are positive. Guys are smiling in the changing room. So, we are ready for tomorrow, we are not going to sit back and relax," he said.

South Africa will resume their first innings from 9/2 on Monday. (ANI)

