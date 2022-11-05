I wouldn't want to be dismissed that way: Ashwin on run-out at non-striker

Melbourne [Australia], November 5 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his thoughts about run-out at the non-striker's end and said he would not like to be dismissed in that mode on Saturday ahead of India's clash against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The bowler shared his views about the form of dismissal and mentioned that just because he wouldn't like to be run out at the non-striker's end doesn't mean he cannot get out in that manner.

"Honestly, I wouldn't want to be dismissed in that way just like others. In fact, I wouldn't like to be dismissed, be it leg before wicket, caught out or bowled and likewise would not want to run out at the non-striker end. It's a form of dismissal and it's pretty legal. There are a lot of arguments around it, like anything else when something new happens. Whether you want to do it or not it's absolutely fine," said Ashwin.

When asked about the celebrations in the team regarding Virat Kohli's birthday, he said, "We cut a cake on Virat's birthday and Rishabh had most of it."

The experienced player while replying to a question about matchups in T20 cricket said that he does not really believe in them but it does give teams a tactical advantage.

"Players don't need to believe in match up. As a bowler, you need to know the Achilles' heels of batters. Knowing the data and matchups about players gives teams a tactical advantage."

Ashwin talked about the skill of playing the short ball, and the usage of bouncers by bowlers in the tournament and said that the bigger ground dimensions have helped the bowlers to execute the short-pitched bowling plans.



"In T20 cricket the timelines are different. The grounds are big and the wickets are assisting bowlers upfront in Australia. So, it's an evenly-matched contest. In big grounds, skill does come into play," remarked Ashwin.

While talking about the playing conditions in Australia he mentioned that he had expected to run out of sunscreen but the weather has been cold, which he prefers.

"I honestly thought that I would run out of sunscreen but it has been a unique experience coming to Australia. The weather has been cold which I personally prefer, The experience has been different," mentioned the off-spinner.

While talking about the team's fielding he said that the team has been working hard on the fielding and there are days when it does not go the way they want to in terms of fielding.

"Everybody is practising hard, be it catching practice or ground fielding. In the game against Bangladesh, we took all the important catches. It is just that it needs to come off on that day," stated Ashwin.

Terming the clash against Zimbabwe an important one he mentioned that the team would look to be as clinical as possible since Zimbabwe have been in great form in the tournament.

"We need to be as clinical as possible. It is a must-win contest. Zimbabwe are playing good cricket. It is not that they will easily crumble under pressure," said the India player. (ANI)

