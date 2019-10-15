IAFF announces nominees for 'Female World Athlete of the Year 2019'

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Oct 15 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced the nominees for the 'Female World Athlete of the Year 2019' on Tuesday.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2019 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2019 here on November 23.

The IAAF has confirmed a list of 11 nominees for 'Female World Athlete of the Year who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

The nominations of 11 athletes reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, and in the Diamond League and in road and cross country events.

The IAAF's competition performance ranking shows that the World Championships in Doha was the highest quality competition in the history of the event.

The nominees for 2019 Female World Athlete of the Year are:

Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain), Sifan Hassan (Netherland), Brigid Kosgei (Kenya), Mariya Lasitskene (Russia), Malaika Mihambo (Germany), Dalilah Muhammad (USA), Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain), Hellen Obiri (Kenya), and Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela).

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms.

The IAAF council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019. (ANI)

