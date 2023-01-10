ICC announces Ashleigh Gardner as Women's Player of Month for Dec 2022

Dubai [UAE], January 10 (ANI): Ashleigh Gardner, all-rounder and star Australian cricketer, has rounded off an outstanding year by winning the Women's Player of the Month award for December 2022.

Following her outstanding individual performances in the series against India last month, Gardner left behind England's Charlie Dean and New Zealand's Suzie Bates for the prized title.

During the five-match series against India, the 25-year-old took seven wickets, which tied for the highest. She also scored 115 runs at an above-average pace while taking seven wickets.



It came as little surprise when Gardner was chosen Player of the Series for her achievements in India, and she added to her joy by receiving the monthly ICC award.

Gardner has had a fantastic year, culminating in victories in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won the gold medal. Gardner is a gifted all-rounder, and she has been instrumental in Australia's success in recent years.

Gardner also rose to the pinnacle of the Women's All-rounder rankings to overtake West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews and become the No.1 ranked player in the world in that category towards the end of the year.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December 2022 has been awarded to England's rising talent Harry Brook for his tremendous form in Test cricket.

Harry Brook won the prize following an outstanding tour to Pakistan in December, competing against Babar Azam and Travis Head for the honour. (ANI)

