ICC announces Men's Player of Month nominees for November

Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI): The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday in celebration of the outstanding performances that took place across international cricket in November 2022.

The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for November features two stars of England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign and Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

A release said that Jos Buttler was in inspired form as his side surged to glory, providing a solid platform for success both as skipper and at the top of the order.

"Adil Rashid joins him in contention for the Player of the Month crown thanks to a series of restrictive and impressive bowling displays in the tournament's latter stages.



"Finally, despite Pakistan falling short of claiming the T20 World Cup prize at the final hurdle, Shaheen Shah Afridi completes the lineup after his threatening spells with the ball saw him end the tournament as Pakistan's leading wicket-taker. Spearheading Pakistan's bowling attack in their surge to the Men's T20 World Cup Final, Afridi once again proved a constant threat to opposing batters. Taking ten wickets during the month at a superb average of 7.30, his stand-out figures came in the must-win battle against Bangladesh at Adelaide, where his four for 22 secured his side's passage through to the knockout stages. Although he was withdrawn mid-way through the Final due to injury, he was key to keeping England within reach during the showpiece finale," the release said.

It said that at the top of England's batting order, Buttler showcased his full repertoire of strokes in a series of glittering displays as his side went on to claim the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"The England captain started the month in dominant fashion with a Player of the Match performance against New Zealand, registering 73 from 47 balls as his side won by 20 runs in Brisbane. He then bettered this feat in the remarkable semi-final performance against India, where his brutal 80 from 49 balls alongside Alex Hales saw them chase down the 169 target without loss. Alongside his crucial score of 26 in a tense Final, Buttler also provided leadership in the field, ending with the Trophy lift on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground," the release said.

It said Rashid has proven himself time and again as a world-class bowler in the shortest format and November cemented his credentials as one of the standout performers in England's armoury.

"Despite having taken just four wickets across the four T20Is he played in during the month, his expert economy rate of 5.70 was pivotal to restricting opposition scores in high-pressure matches. He claimed the Player of the Match award with figures of one for 16 in the final group game against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground, before excelling in the Final, where the outstanding consistency he demonstrated in his figures of one for 22 was rewarded with the T20 World Cup trophy." (ANI)

