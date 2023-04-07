ICC announces nominees for Women's Player of Month for March 2023

Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI): ICC has released the shortlisted three players for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2023. They include two from Papua New Guinea and one player from Rwanda.

Papua New Guinea's Sibona Jimmy has given an all-round performance for her team with bat and ball to win Pacific Island Women's Cricket Challenge.

She started the tournament with a handy 41 runs off 24 balls against Samoa, and after that, she put 33 runs on the board against Fiji in the same tournament.

The 30-year-old had a brilliant tournament, she laid a solid foundation for her team by giving a knock of 37 runs contributing to a total of 132 in the final against Vanuatu. Not only that, but she also picked 3 wickets giving just 7 runs in 2 overs. With the help of Jimmy's outstanding performance, her team could restrict the opponent to just 32.

She ended the tournament with 127 runs from five matches and six wickets with her right-arm off-breaks at a miserly economy rate of 2.26.



Another player from Papua New Guinea who has made it to the ICC Women's Player of the Month shortlist is Ravina Oa. Like Sibona Jimmy, Ravina also contributed to the win of Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Island Women's Cricket Challenge.

She had 10 wickets in her bag at the end of the tournament, becoming the leading wicket-taker bowler. The 27-year-old picked up at least one wicket in every game. In the final, she got a wicket off the very first ball of Vanuatu's chase, putting them on the back foot immediately.

The fast bowler clinched her tournament's best figure in the first match, she had taken 3 scalps giving 5 runs. Ravina was proven effective in every phase of the game and gave wickets to her team in crucial moments.

Being just 19-year-olds, Henriette Ishimwe has played 50 matches in the T-20 format for Rwanda. In the Nigeria Cricket Federation Women's International Twenty20 Tournament, Ishimwe had shown her best performance through both bat and ball.

Playing against Ghana, she added 32 runs to the board off 22 balls and after that, she also contributed with her bowling performance producing magical figures of 4/4 to reduce Ghana to just 41.

Later in the tournament, she took her maiden T20I five-wicket haul against Cameroon with her career-best figure of (5/6) in the T-20 tournament. She had also scored 43 runs off 33 balls in the same match. (ANI)

