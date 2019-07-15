International Cricket Council logo
International Cricket Council logo

CWC'19: ICC announces team of the tournament

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): A day after England won their maiden World Cup title defeating New Zealand at Lord's, the ICC announced the team of the tournament on Monday. The panel is selected by the ICC to honour players who performed well in the tournament.
New Zealand's skipper and player of the tournament Kane Williamson has been named as the captain of an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 team.
Newly-crowned world champions England are the most represented with four selections in the side, while runners-up, the Black Caps have two in the team.
The other players come from the losing semi-finalists India and Australia, who have two each, while Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the only one from his team.
The team was selected by former international players and commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.
The team of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 (in batting order) is:
Jason Roy (England) - 443 runs at 63.28
Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 runs at 81.00
Kane Williamson (c) (New Zealand) - 578 runs at 82.57
Joe Root (England) - 556 runs at 61.77
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27
Ben Stokes (England) - 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14
Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) - 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals
Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 27 wickets at 18.59
Jofra Archer (England) - 20 wickets at 23.05
Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - 21 wickets at 19.47
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 18 wickets at 20.61
Jason Roy gets the nod at the top of the order for his tone-setting brilliance for England that saw him overcome injury during the tournament to help his side to the title.
Roy had five scores of more than 50 in seven innings during the tournament, including one massive ton against Bangladesh in Cardiff and also produced the throw from the outfield that tied the super over and gave England the glory.
India's Rohit Sharma is one of the easiest selections in this team, as he was the tournament's top run scorer and cracked a record five centuries in the tournament.
Williamson comes in at number three and is appointed captain of the team. The Black Caps star scored more runs than any captain has ever done before at a World Cup and led his side with aplomb from start to finish.
Joe Root comes in at number four for the team after a World Cup that saw him finish as England's top run-scorer, fifth overall in the tournament, with tons against Pakistan and West Indies and three half-centuries.
Shakib Al Hasan had a quite wonderful tournament, averaging 87 with the bat with two centuries and five further half centuries, and yet still managed to chip in with 11 wickets as well with his left-arm spin.
Fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes is also a cast-iron selection - his heroics in the final were the stuff of fairytale but he was also a picture of consistency throughout the tournament for England.
Behind the stumps, Alex Carey effected 20 dismissals this tournament, only Kiwi Tom Latham managed more, while the Australian also bludgeoned 375 runs at an average of 60.
Alongside Carey, his compatriot, and the tournament's top wicket-taker with 27, Mitchell Starc also included in the team.
Jofra Archer - a hero of the super over in the final and appearing in his first World Cup - claimed 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.57 to earn his spot.
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.
Last but by no means least is Jasprit Bumrah, the world's No.1 ODI bowler who lived up to that billing with 18 wickets while still only going for 4.41 runs an over - better than any other bowler on the top wicket-takers list. (ANI)

